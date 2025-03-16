2025 baseball preview: Defending 1A state champion Marquette returns most of its roster

The Marquette baseball team captured its second Class 1A state championship in the last five seasons last spring.

The Crusaders, which lost Times Player of the Year Carson Zellers, first-team selection Charlie Mullen and Ryan Peterson to graduation, posted a 31-2 overall record and won the Tri-County Conference title with a 13-2 mark.

“Those guys, without a doubt, were all big contributors for us last season, and we are going to miss them, but I know we have guys that will step up in those spots,” said Marquette coach Todd Hopkins, who is 650-183 as he enters his 27th season at the helm. “Carson and Petey gave us so many good innings, and Charlie had some big hits for us, especially in the postseason.”

Marquette returns seniors Sam Mitre (1B/P, .449, 15 2B, 4 HR, 37 RBI, Times and TCC first team, Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state) and Keaton Davis (C, .340, 12 2B, 1 HR, 23 RBI, Times honorable mention).

“Nothing against anyone, but last year’s team wasn’t the best overall hitting team we’ve ever had, but some of that was because of how young we were experience-wise,” Hopkins said. “All those guys put work in in the offseason, so I’m expecting us to hit a little better consistently throughout the lineup. I feel like out first seven guys in the lineup are going to be tough outs.”

Other key players back are juniors Anthony Couch (2B/P, .348, 10 2B, 2 3B, 24 RBI, Times second team) and Alec Novotney (SS/P, .361, 41 runs scored, 14 RBIs; 10-0 record, 0.97 earned-run average, 58 IP, 99 Ks, 9 walks, IHSBCA 2024 Class 1A Player of the Year, TCC first team and Pitcher of the Year), as well as sophomore Griffin Dobberstein (IF/OF/P, .400, 5 2B, 25 RBI).

Marquette's Alec Novotney lets go of a pitch against Routt during the Class 1A semifinal game last season at Dozer Park in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

“I always want to have a team that is strong up the middle – catcher, shortstop, second base and centerfield, “ Hopkins said. ”We were that way last year, and I feel like we’ll be again this year. The one spot that’s also key is third base, and that spot is really up for grabs right now, but I’m confident someone will emerge.

“I feel pitching-wise we are going to be OK. We have guys that aren’t exactly soft-tossing guys who hit their spots, change speeds and really just all just know how to pitch.”

Hopkins roster rounds out with seniors Payton Gutierrez (OF) and Rush Keefer (OF/P), juniors Billy Galyen (C/OF), Grant Dose (OF/P), Jaxsen Higgins (OF/C/P) and David Clairmont (OF), and sophomores Easton Debernardi (OF/3B/P) and Caden Durdan (3B/IF/P).

“I think we showed last season how important and how solid defense can win games,” Hopkins said. “I feel like we have guys that are good defenders, will make routine plays, but we will continue to work on getting even better.”

Hopkins said the keys to producing another solid campaign are pretty simple.

“If you can get ahead in the count, throw strikes consistently, play mistake-free in the field and hit a little ... that’s a combination that’s going to win games,” Hopkins. “All of those things are things we want to do every game we play. If we do, we should have a pretty good season.”

While last season was special, Hopkins said he’s had many talks with his guys about how staying focused at the immediate task at hand will be important.

“We all know what we did last year, and we have a lot of guys back,” Hopkins said, “but we also know we have a bullseye on our back. We are going to get everyone’s best shot, but we have to make sure we are focusing on the game in front of us. As always, our goal is to be playing for a regional title, and everything after that is a bonus.

“We’ll see what we can do.”

Marquette is scheduled to open the season hosting Lexington at Masinelli Field on Monday.