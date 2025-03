Morgan Nelson (left) from Marquette Academy and Aric Threadgill of Ottawa High School were recognized for their accomplishments by the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

Two seniors were recognized by Ottawa Sunrise Rotary for their many accomplishments and career goals.

Aric Threadgill from Ottawa High School plans on majoring in engineering and attending the University of Illinois.

Morgan Nelson from Marquette Academy will be attending Illinois Valley Community College to become an early childhood teacher.

The Sunrise Rotary Club selects two students each month from October through April. In May, two of those students will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.