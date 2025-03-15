Marseilles Elementary opens registration for 25-26 school year

To incentivize early registration, Marseilles Elementary School will hold two gift card drawings for families who complete the registration process. (Shaw File Photo)

Marseilles Elementary School will begin accepting registrations for the 2025-2026 school year starting Thursday, March 13.

Registration can be completed online through TeacherEase, available via both the app and web browser.

To incentivize early registration, the school will hold two gift card drawings for families who complete the registration process.

The first drawing will be held on Monday, March 17, and the second on Tuesday, April 1.

For additional information or any questions, parents can contact the Marseilles Elementary main office at 815-554-4338.