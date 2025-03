Historical presenter Michelle Gibbons will portray Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, at the Standard branch of the Putnam County Library, 128 First St. (Derek Barichello)

Gibbons will explain firsthand how her fight for women’s rights led to greater freedom for all. She will explain how her brave actions created an iconic (yet unintended) status.