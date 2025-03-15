2024-25 All-BCR Wrestling Team

Princeton's Casey Etheridge, the BCR Wrestler of the Year, wrestles during the 61st annual Lyle King Princeton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2024 at Princeton High School. He is he 2024-25 BCR Wrestler of the Year. (Scott Anderson)

Mikey Benge-St. Bede (Fr.)

The Bruins won St. Bede’s first regional title on their home floor with the Bruins hosting a regional for the first time. Benge finished one round from making state, finishing with a 30-17 record. He placed third at the Seneca, Kewanee and Orion invites.

Brayden Bickett-Princeton (Fr.)

Bickett finished with a 24-20 record at 103 pounds in his rookie season for the Tigers. He scored 144 team points, sixth most on the team, with 14 falls. He received Three Rivers Conference honorable mention.

Garrett Connelly-St. Bede (Sr.)

The St. Bede senior won a regional title on his home floor at 190 pounds. He won one match at sectional by fall, finishing 23-18 on the year. This is Connelly’s third appearance on the all-BCR Team. He’s won 52 matches the last two years.

Ace Christiansen-Princeton (Sr.)

The two-time former BCR Wrestler of the Year wrapped up a stellar career with a record of 160-40. He qualified for state for the second time, placing third at sectional after taking second at regional. He took first at the LeRoy Invite with seconds in the Princeton, Dewitt and Plano invites and went 9-0 in Abe’s Rumble. He was named First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Kane Dauber-Princeton (Fr.)

The new kid in town was a big hit in the Tiger camp. He led the Tigers in wins (50-10), takedowns (110), falls (25) and team points (258). Dauber put his picture on the wall of state qualifiers with a fifth-place finish in Class 1A at 132 pounds. He was crowned as regional champ, placing third at sectional. Dauber took firsts at the LeRoy, Plano and Dewitt invites and was third in his first PIT. He was named First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Casey Etheridge-Princeton (Jr.)

The BCR Wrestler of the Year topped the Tigers’ state medal count with a fourth-place finish in Class 1A at 165 pounds. He won the regional championship and placed fourth at sectional. He won the LeRoy and Dewitt invites and placed fourth at the PIT, finishing with a 48-6 record. He stands 111-32 for his career. He was named First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Izzy Gibson-Princeton (Jr.)

Gibson, who became the first PHS girl to qualify for the IHSA State Meet a year ago, advanced to sectionals again this year. She won three matches at regional, placing second at 140 pounds. She finished with a 15-6 record.

Grady Gillan-St. Bede (Sr.)

The senior heavyweight went out with a 25-9 record, scoring 137 team points, third most for the Bruins. This is Gillan’s second appearance on the all-BCR Team. He’s won 42 matches the last two years.

Ian Morris-Princeton (Sr.)

The PHS senior’s career ended with a fourth-place finish at regional at 215 pounds, one place from qualifying for sectional. He posted a 26-14 record, going 9-0 at Abe’s Rumble with a third-place finish at the Dewitt Invite and fourth-place showing at the Plano Invite.

Cade Odell-Princeton (Sr.)

The Tiger heavyweight was ever so close to grabbing another state medal, losing by the ultimate tiebreaker in the “blood round” one match away. He was crowned as regional champion, placing fourth at sectional. He won the LeRoy and Dewitt invites, and placed third in the PIT. In three years on the mats, the future Dordt University football player went 95-19, going 33-5 this year. He was named First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference. He made the BCR Team in all three years he wrestled.

Max Moreno-St. Bede (Fr.)

In his first taste of the IHSA postseason, the St. Bede frosh was regional runner-up at 126 pounds. He finished with a team-best 36-10 record, placing second at the Seneca Invite and third at the Kewanee Invite. He became St. Bede’s first ever F/S wrestler IWCOA qualifier.

Augustus Swanson-Princeton (Jr.)

Swanson won his 100th career match on the way to winning the regional championship at 120 pounds. He punched his ticket back to state for the third time by placing third at sectional. He claimed first at the Dewitt (Iowa) Saber Invite, placed fourth at the LeRoy Invite and sixth at the PIT. He posted a 30-10 record this season and stands 107-23 for his career. He was named First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference.

Honorable mention

Jordan Coventry-St. Bede (Sr., 165); Logan Pineda-St. Bede (Sr., 157)