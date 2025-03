The Whiteside Area Career Center names two Bureau Valley High School students as its February students of the month. (BCR photo)

Leigha Johnson, senior, received a student of the month award for Criminal Justice. Her parents are Peter Johnson and Nikki Johnson.

Emma Stull, senior, received a student of the month award for Criminal Justice. Her parents are Brian and Shannon Stull.

