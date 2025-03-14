St. Bede Academy to host junior high tour day March 29

St. Bede Academy will offer tours of the building and grounds for families and students in fifth through eighth grades on Saturday, March 29. (Derek Barichello)

Families can sign up for tours between 10 a.m. and noon. Tours take about 30 minutes and start every 15 minutes from the Perino Science Center. The event is free of charge and is open to all families that want to learn more about the academy.

Tours will be led by St. Bede student ambassadors and will showcase the recently renovated learning spaces. There will also be parents, staff and students to share their experiences at St. Bede. Information about the school’s curriculum and extracurricular activities will also be available.