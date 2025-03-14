Spring Valley ice cream shop opens for season

Spring Valley Tastee Freez reopened for the season Friday.

Tastee Freez, 309 E. Dakota St., is celebrating its 75th season. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. daily except Tuesday when it’s closed.

