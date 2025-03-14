Ottawa to host March 19 meeting for those interested in adopting a garden bed

The city of Ottawa, in partnership with the Ottawa Downtown Association, invites community members to attend a meeting about the Volunteer Adopt a Garden Bed Program. (Derek Barichello)

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 301 W Madison St.

This meeting is geared to residents, whether they are current garden bed adopters or are interested in volunteering and adopting a bed. Learn more about the program, get information and sign up for a garden bed.

For those who already have an assigned garden bed, the city wants to confirm continued interest and provide additional resources and information to help maintain and enhance the gardens.

If you are unable to attend the meeting but still want to help, you can visit the Ottawa Downtown Association’s website at https://ottawadowntownassociation.org/adopt-a-bed/ to learn more about the program and sign up to adopt a bed.

For more information, contact hello@ottawadowntownassociation.org.