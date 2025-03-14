Lane in the 100 block of East Main Street of Ottawa to close March 17-18 for parking lot work

Contractors are scheduled to continue construction on a downtown Ottawa parking lot on Monday, March 17, at the northeast corner of East Main and Columbus streets. (Derek Barichello)

Contractors are scheduled to continue construction on a downtown Ottawa parking lot on Monday, March 17, at the northeast corner of East Main and Columbus streets.

The work will require the closure of the right turn lane of the north side of the 100 block of East Main beginning at 8:15 a.m.

Those needing to travel in the area are reminded to watch for equipment and workers while work is in progress. The lane closure is to be in effect on both Monday, March 17, and Tuesday, March 18. It is expected to be reopened for drivers use by 3 p.m. each of those days.