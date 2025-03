Ottawa’s Green Street from Chapel Street north to Canal Road will be reduced to one lane of traffic again on Monday, March 17. (Bill Freskos)

This phase of concrete work at the box culvert site is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Monday.

People needing to be in the area between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. should watch for flaggers on site and to allow for additional travel time.