Coalition for Constitutional Rights to feature 2 guest speakers

The Coalition for Constitutional Rights will feature two guest speakers at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St., Princeton.

Kathy Marshall is the regional superintendent of schools, district 28 which includes Bureau, Henry and Stark counties. Marshall will present what the office of education is and the many services it provides.

Todd Volker is running for a seat on the Illinois Valley Community College Board. Volker is vying for one of two open seats along with William Hunt and Lynda Moshage.

There will be a time of questions and discussion. All are welcome to attend.