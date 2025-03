North 22nd Road in La Salle County will be closed for bridge repairs beginning Monday, March 17. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

North 22nd Road in La Salle County will be closed for bridge repairs beginning Monday, March 17.

The bridge is 0.5 miles south of Cedar Point and 0.4 miles west of County Highway 54 (East Second Road) (Ray Richardson Road). The work is expected to take a month to complete, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site, according to the county highway department.