2 Ottawa police officers receive promotions

Jon Berninger (left) was promoted to night corporal and Matt Najdanovich is now sergeant of investigations, effective Thursday, March 13, 2025, at the Ottawa Police Department. (Tom Collins)

Ottawa police promoted two officers, Chief Mike Cheatham announced Thursday.

Matt Najdanovich is now sergeant of investigations. Najdanovich has been with the Ottawa Police Department since 2013 and has spent the past six years in investigations, including the past two years as corporal of investigations.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my time in the investigation division,” Najdanovich said. “I appreciate the trust in running that unit.”

Jon Berninger is now corporal of the night shift. Berninger has been an Ottawa police officer since 2016 and has most recently served as school resource officer for the Ottawa Elementary School District.

“I’m really excited,” Berninger said. “At nighttime, you’re entrusted with the entire city and to protecting our good name.”

Both promotions were cleared by the Ottawa Police and Fire Commission at the urging of Commissioner Tom Ganiere. Among the reasons cited were both were certified in supervision of police personnel by the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety.

“Both have done a tremendous job,” Cheatham said, “and both are very well deserving.”

The promotions were effective Thursday, March 13. Vacancies were created by the retirement of Brendan Donahue.