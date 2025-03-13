Streator to stick with Waste Management as garbage hauler

City Manager David Plyman told the City Council on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, that Waste Management, the city’s current garbage hauler, provided the lowest bid of two contractors. Republic Services was the other provider that provided a bid. (Derek Barichello)

Streator residents will need to hang on to their Waste Management garbage and recycling containers.

City Manager David Plyman told the City Council on Wednesday that Waste Management, the city’s current garbage hauler, provided the lowest bid of two contractors. Republic Services was the other provider that provided a bid.

The City Council is expected to approve a five-year agreement with Waste Management at its next meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.

Residents pay $23 per month for garbage service, however, billing is a separate matter for the council to discuss at a later time. The new agreement will include a 12.37% increase the city will pay Waste Management in the first year from the previous year, Plyman said. The city also is operating at a loss within its fund that handles collecting garbage costs, so an increase in residents' garbage bill is anticipated, but an amount is not certain at this time.

Services will remain in tact, Plyman said.

Waste Management provides recycling collection, allows for one large item per week and outside-your-door pickup of some hazardous materials and electronic waste by appointment.

“Residents shouldn’t see any changes in the pickup,” Plyman said. “It’s a robust program.”

With the contract with Waste Management expiring April 30, the City Council decided in January to evaluate proposals from multiple trash-collection companies for evaluation.