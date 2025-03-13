Streator High School raises more than $3,000 for Special Olympics with its own Polar Plunge

Students and teachers at Streator High School raised more than $3,000 for Special Olympics with their participation in hosting their own Polar Plunge. (Photo provided by Jason Robart)

Five students and two teachers at Streator High School raised more than $3,000 for Special Olympics with their participation in a Polar Plunge.

Students and teachers took a dip into an icy pool of water Friday in the school’s courtyard.

Over the past nine years, the high school has raised more than $22,000 and hopes to cross the $25,000 mark next year, organizer and teacher Jason Robart at Streator High School said.

“The students did a wonderful job organizing and participating in the plunge,” Robart said.

The inspiration for bringing the Polar Plunge to Streator High School was a personal connection for Robart. His wife is the Special Olympics coach for the school, and in 2017, she challenged the student council to participate in the Polar Plunge. That challenge sparked a tradition of students supporting Special Olympics. This year, the student council decided to bring the excitement home and host its own “Cool School Challenge” at Streator High.

“I’m proud to say that several of our student council members also volunteer and participate in unified events with our Special Olympics athletes,” said Robart, who also assists in coaching. “It’s a truly meaningful connection for our students.”