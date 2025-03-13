Mobile coffeebar to reopen for season in Ottawa

Kendall’s Coffee is set to reopen for the season Friday in the parking lot of Auto Zone, 505 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Kendall’s Coffee is set to reopen for the season Friday in the parking lot of Auto Zone, 505 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa.

“I’m so excited to see you all again and hope you had an amazing winter,” posted owner Kendall Eslinger on the business’ social media.

Eslinger opened the mobile coffeebar last summer providing a variety of standard and unique coffee drinks.

