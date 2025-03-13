IVCC donates T-shirts to OSF HealthCare Foundation’s Faith’s Closet

Illinois Valley Community College donated youth T-shirts to the OSF HealthCare Foundation in support of Faith’s Closet, a community-driven initiative dedicated to providing essential clothing to patients in need.

IVCC officials learned of Faith’s Closet through an Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce program.

“After hearing about Faith’s story, we all knew that this was the project we wanted to support not only as a group, but as individuals representing different sectors in our community,” IVCC business training specialist Jennifer Sowers said in a news release. “IVCC Continuing Education Center hosts summer camps every year, and in knowing we had an abundance of camp T-shirts leftover, it was apparent that donating to this cause was the right fit. We are so happy that these shirts will go to patients in need.”

Faith’s Closet, known for its mission of compassion and service, is grateful for IVCC’s contribution and ongoing commitment to supporting local families, OSF said in a news release. The donated T-shirts will be distributed to children who are treated in OSF emergency departments, reinforcing the organization’s goal of ensuring each patient receives care and love.

“We are incredibly thankful to Illinois Valley Community College for this thoughtful donation,” said Kristina McNichol, director of I-80 market community engagement and the OSF I-80 area. “Providing clothing to children in need is an important part of what we do at Faith’s Closet. IVCC’s generosity allows us to extend our reach even further. Their support reflects the true spirit of community and giving.”

For more information about Faith’s Closet or the OSF HealthCare Foundation, including how to donate or get involved, contact Cherie Reynolds at 815-712-0266 or Cherie.R.Reynolds@osfhealthcare.org.