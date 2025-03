Todd Volker was named executive director of Habitat for Humanity La Salle, Bureau and Putnam Counties. (Photo provided by Habitat for Humanity)

Todd Volker, a nonpartisan candidate for the Illinois Valley Community College Board, is hosting a forum to meet the public and hear their thoughts about the school.

The sessions are planned from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., and from 8 to 9 p.m. at Reddck Public Library, 1010 Canal St, Ottawa.

Volker is vying for one of two open seats along with William Hunt and Lynda Moshage.