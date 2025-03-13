Cajun food truck on hold this season

Catch A Cajun’s season is on hold indefinitely.

The announcement on the food truck’s social media Thursday stated “unforeseen health issues” as the reason.

Owners Ron and Amy McFarlain ran the food truck last summer after closing their longtime restaurant, Cajun Connection, in September 2023. Since closing their brick-and-mortar establishment, the McFarlains have sold their favorite menu items at a couple of pop-up events, such as their pecan pies at Handy Foods in Ottawa .

