March 13, 2025
Cajun food truck on hold this season

Food truck opened last summer

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
Catch-a-Cajun serves a customer Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the Fall Food Truck Festival in Streator's City Park.

Catch A Cajun’s season is on hold indefinitely. (Derek Barichello)

Catch A Cajun’s season is on hold indefinitely.

The announcement on the food truck’s social media Thursday stated “unforeseen health issues” as the reason.

Owners Ron and Amy McFarlain ran the food truck last summer after closing their longtime restaurant, Cajun Connection, in September 2023. Since closing their brick-and-mortar establishment, the McFarlains have sold their favorite menu items at a couple of pop-up events, such as their pecan pies at Handy Foods in Ottawa.

