7 Streator FFA members are state bound for SAE projects

Seven Streator FFA members were named the District FFA Proficiency Winner in their respective Supervised Agricultural Experiences area at district proficiency awards on March 6. (Photo provided by Riley Hintzsche )

Seven Streator FFA members were named the District FFA Proficiency Winner in their respective Supervised Agricultural Experiences area at district proficiency awards on March 6.

Illinois FFA recognizes students in 48 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as SAE.

Streator FFA members championed seven of the 48 areas and will advance to state. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership and scholastic achievement may be considered for this award.

SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

These FFA members were selected as the District 2 Winner by a committee of agriculture industry representatives and teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area. The following will have the honor to compete at the state awards day in Mt. Zion on March 22 representing Streator:

Joyce Walkling, Food Service, daughter of Steve and Tammy Walkling.

Palmer Phillis, Ag Communications, son of Ray and Kris Phillis.

Nolan Lukach, Beef Production Entrepreneurship, son of George and Sarah Lukach.

Addison Mumm, Ag Mechanization Fabrication and Desig, daughter of Jill Gilette.

Chase Lane, Wildlife Management, son of Jeff and Debbie Lane.

Jorrick Black, Diversified Crop Production, son of Jason and Megan Black.

Joie Schmitt, Veterinary Science, daughter of Greg and Lori Schmitt.

Gwen Heimerdinger and Riley Hintzsche are the agriculture teachers and FFA advisors at Streator High School

All Streator FFA members will receive plaques for their accomplishments. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.