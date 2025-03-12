‘Mean Girls’ to take La Salle-Peru High stage, featuring comedy, choreography, music

(From left) Karen Smith played by Leah Carter, Regina George played by Aliha Diaz, Gretchen Weiners played by Liliana Cabrera and Cady Heron played by Ayla Dawson rehearse a scene in “Mean Girls-High School Version" on Monday, March 10, 2025, in Matthiessen Auditorium at La Salle-Peru Township High School. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle - Peru High School theater department will return to the stage with its rendition of “Mean Girls-High School Version,” based on Tina Fey’s 2004 cult classic film.

The production opens at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 14-15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16, at the Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, under the direction of Natalie Verucchi.

Verucchi said she chose this year’s show for her students because last year’s production of “​​Les Misérables” was so intense.

“I really had to win them over with the story [last year], to fall in love with it,” she said. “This year, I really chose this for my kids because last year was so rough — the payoff was amazing though.”

Lyrics in “Mean Girls” are by Nell Benjamin and composed by Jeff Richmond. The story follows Cady Heron (Ayla Dawson), a teen who grew up on an African savanna and now must endure a suburban Illinois — woefully unprepared for the savagery of high school.

How will Heron survive? With the help of social outcasts, Janis (Lily Salcido) and Damien (Christian Limberg) she takes on The Plastics, a trio of frenemies led by queen bee Regina George (Aliha Diaz). But, when a plan is formed to end this notorious bee’s reign Heron learns you can’t cross a bee without getting stung.

Verucci said she can’t wait for the audience to experience the comedy, choreography, music and talent that this production brings to the stage.

“There are just such big showy numbers and I want them to enjoy it,” she said. “Those vocals are great and yes, you can have those things but the point of theatre is to teach a message.”

Heron goes through a transformation in this production, Verucchi said. From being her true self to trying to fit in, to seeing how that backfires.

“As a teacher, I see how social media affects them,” she said. “The addiction to likes, to the views — that is a fact and we shine a light on that in this show.”

Cast members Dawson and James Hoehn (Shane Oman), both seniors, said they believe the audience will take away important lessons from the production, as well.

“Everyone is going through their own thing and I think we’re more similar than we think,” Dawson said. “We need to treat more people with kindness.”

“I want them to take away that no matter how much you hate someone, they’re still a person,” Hoehn said. “And there’s never a bad time to reach out to them to rekindle your connection.”

What: Mean Girls

When: 7 p.m. Friday - Saturday, March 14-15 ; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16

Where: Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle

Cost: $12 (adults) and $10 (children/seniors), purchase at https://lphs.seatyourself.biz or available to purchase at the door.