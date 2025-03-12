Man accused of taking 16 sandwiches at Streator gas station turns himself in, police say

A man police said “helped himself to 16 sandwiches" Monday at a Streator gas station showed up at the police station Tuesday and admitted taking the sandwiches, the authorities said. (Tom Sistak)

“We are now waiting to hear from the gas station where this theft occurred to determine if they desire to formally press charges against this young man,” the Streator Police Department said in a news release. “Thank you to those who called in, identifying this subject.”

The damage for his theft was $49.39, police said. A surveillance video at the gas station captured the man’s photo, which Streator police shared on its Facebook page.