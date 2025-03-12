La Salle County issues scam alert on fake mortgage notices

The La Salle County Recorder’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving fake postcards claiming to be official notices regarding mortgages. (Shaw Local News )

The La Salle County Recorder’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving fake postcards claiming to be official notices regarding mortgages.

The postcards, labeled “Important Notice: Immediate Response Needed,” request individuals to call a phone number and provide information about their mortgage or documents recorded in their name.

These notices are not affiliated with the LaSalle County Recorder’s Office.

In response, the Recorder’s Office reminds the public that it offers a free and secure Property Fraud Alert Service. The service provides real-time monitoring and notification of any documents recorded in a person’s name, helping protect against potential fraud.

For more information or to sign up for the Property Fraud Alert Service, residents can contact the La Salle County Recorder’s Office at 815-434-8226 or visit the Recorder’s website and click on the Property Fraud Alert System link.