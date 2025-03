The Wyanet Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast is scheduled 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 27, at the Wyanet Fire Department, 1 N. King St. (Shaw Media file photo)

The Wyanet Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast is scheduled 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 27, at the Wyanet Fire Department, 1 N. King St.

The meal includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, milk, juice and coffee. A free will donation will be accepted. There will be a 50/50 and raffles.