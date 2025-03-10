Streator man charged with gun felony, prosecutors opt against charge of armed violence

A Streator man faces a mandatory trip to prison if convicted of illegally possessing a firearm, seized during a Sunday traffic stop that police said also yielded cocaine. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

A Streator man faces a mandatory trip to prison if convicted of illegally possessing a firearm, seized during a Sunday traffic stop that police said also yielded cocaine.

But William Phillips faces less serious charges than police anticipated after placing him in custody early Sunday near Lostant. Phillips also was granted pretrial release.

Phillips, 27, appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with two charges, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of cocaine), both Class 4 felonies carrying one to three years in prison.

The weapon charge alleges Phillips possessed a loaded, uncased and immediately accessible firearm with neither a valid firearm owner’s ID card nor a concealed carry permit. By statute, there is no possibility of probation for that offense.

Phillips was, however, initially taken into custody amid much more serious allegations.

At the time of the traffic stop at 1:02 a.m. Sunday on Route 18 at East Sixth Road in Richland Township (Phillips was a passenger), sheriff’s deputies disclosed preliminary charges of felony cannabis possession and armed violence, a Class X felony carrying up to 30 years; but neither charge was filed Monday.

Phillips was released with conditions and ordered to return to court March 27 for appearance with counsel and arraignment. He indicated he is seeking private counsel.