March 10, 2025
NewsElection 2025SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Putnam County to host 8th grade open house March 12

Event to help with transition from junior high to high school

By Derek Barichello

Putnam County High School (Provided)

Eighth Grade Open House will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, at Putnam County High School.

This evening will serve as the primary opportunity to review the registration process and student expectations as students transition from junior high to high school. Parents are encouraged to join.

The open house will begin with a brief information session led by PCHS administration. The teaching staff and student groups will then be located throughout the school for you and your student to ask questions, join clubs and groups, and orient yourself to the building. The school encourages families to visit every department and student organization as connections and understanding at this time will facilitate a smoother transition in August.

Have a Question about this article?