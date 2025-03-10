Princeton Logan’s Eric Giaquinto places fourth at IESA State Wrestling Tournament

Princeton High School's Jadeyn Klingenberg (120), Rylee Backes (100), Abby Harris (110) and Corbin Brown (132) all qualified for the IHSA F/S State Tournament this weekend in Springfield. (Photo provided)

It was another big weekend for youth wrestlers from Princeton.

Princeton Logan’s Eric Giaquinto placed fourth at 145 pounds in the IESA State finals at DeKalb. Teammate Hawk Amy, a sectional champion at 112 pounds, finished 1-2.

Four Princeton High School wrestlers advanced to this weekend’s IHSA F/S State Tournament in Springfield: Rylee Backes (100), Abby Harris (110), Jadeyn Klingenberg (120) and Corbin Brown (132).

Eight wrestlers for the Tiger Town Tanglers competed at the IKWF State Tournament in DeKalb, led by Sophia Schirmer, who went 3-2. Also competing at state were Reid Dall, Kyra Gibson, Rayelynn Hartmann, Easton Olson, Anastasia Rucinski, Layla Rucinski and Tyran Ziegler.