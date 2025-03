Mineral-Gold Fire Department will host a taco supper 4 to 8 p.m. April 5, at Mineral Community Hall. (Shaw Local News Network)

The event is a membership drive, community awareness and firefighter’s fundraiser. There will be 50/50, raffles, and a live and silent auction.

Carryout orders will be available.