Green Street in Ottawa to close a lane for construction Tuesday morning

Contractors will be pouring a concrete headwall on Green Street in Ottawa on Tuesday, reducing traffic to one lane from 9 a.m. to noon. Flaggers will be on site to direct drivers. (Bill Freskos)

Ottawa officials have announced Green Street, between Chapel Street and Canal Road, will be reduced to one lane of traffic starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 11.

Contractors advised city officials that a concrete headwall will be installed and the road is expected to fully reopen to two-lane traffic by noon.

According to a news release, officials recommended drivers should watch for flaggers during their commute and allow extra travel time between 9 a.m. and noon.

Construction began last summer to elevate the road and prevent flooding from the river, is now in its final phase with completion approaching.