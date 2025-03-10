Green Street in Ottawa to close a lane for construction Tuesday morning

Ottawa officials have announced Green Street, between Chapel Street and Canal Road, will be reduced to one lane of traffic starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 11.
Contractors advised city officials that a concrete headwall will be installed and the road is expected to fully reopen to two-lane traffic by noon.
According to a news release, officials recommended drivers should watch for flaggers during their commute and allow extra travel time between 9 a.m. and noon.
Construction began last summer to elevate the road and prevent flooding from the river, is now in its final phase with completion approaching.