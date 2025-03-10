Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing, LaMoille’s Tyler Billhorn earn first-team all-conference honors

Bureau Valley's Landon Hulsing (left) was named first-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference and LaMoille's Tyler Billhorn was named first-team Little Ten All-Conference.

Bureau Valley and Annawan players received 2024-25 Lincoln Trail All-Conference boys basketball honors.

Bureau Valley senior Landon Hulsing was joined by Annawan senior Brody Childs and junior Maddux Heitzler on the 10-man, first-team LTC All-Conference team.

Also for Bureau Valley, the league champ, seniors Elijah Endress was named to the second team while Landen Birdsley earned honorable mention all-conference honors.

Annawan senior Dillon Ketelsen-Anton received second-team all-conference.

Other first-team selections were Galva junior Blake Stahl, R-W junior Dawson Traphagan, Princeville seniors Jake Williams and Tucker Sennett, Stark County senior Ross Saner and Ridgewood senior Roy Sandberg.

In addition, Bureau Valley’s Zackary Wiggim, Ryan Wasilewski, Logan Philhower, Hulsing and Birdsley received Lincoln Trail Academic All-Conference honors.

Billhorn named first-team Little Ten All-Conference

LaMoille senior Tyler Billhorn received first-team Little Ten All-Conference honors.

He averaged 17.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lions, while scoring his 1,000-career point along the way.