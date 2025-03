The Bureau County Senior Center will host a baked potato fundraiser 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the senior center, 16 W. Marion St., Princeton.

Dine-in, carryout or drive-up service available. Call ahead, if you wish, to make orders at 815-879-3981. Cost is $8.

Toppings will include cheese sauce, chili, bacon, broccoli, butter and sour cream. A cookie will be dessert.

Proceeds go to benefit the senior center.