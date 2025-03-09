Streator police ask for public’s help in shooting investigation

The Streator Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance with a shooting they said resulted in property damage at about 9:25 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South Sterling Street. (Tom Sistak)

Police said it is alleged two individuals on foot fired several rounds at a victim as he was entering his vehicle. No description of the suspects has been provided to the Streator Police Department.

Police are asking anyone who lives in this vicinity to check their home surveillance or ring cameras between 9 and 10 p.m. for anyone on foot or anything that appears suspicious.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident contact the Streator Police Department at 815-844-0911.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available, police said.