Streator library to host Taste of Japan on March 15

Japan may be 6,000 miles from Streator, but Saturday, March 15, residents will have an opportunity to get a Taste of Japan at the Streator Public Library. (Derek Barichello)

Japanese snacks and a sampling of a Japanese tea ceremony is scheduled 3 to 4 p.m. and open the public at the library, 130 S. Park St.

Additionally, the library will host a Hello Kitty scavenger hunt the week of March 10. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Go to https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/ or call 815-672-2729 for more information.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 10: Job Search with BEST, adults. Are you looking for your next career opportunity? Join the library at this free workshop to get the tools and tips you need to succeed.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 10: Arts and crafts, come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 10: Junk journaling, teens/adults. Want to start a new journal? Let the library show you how to make a fun and easy junk journal.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 11: Library Book Club, adults. Book Club that explores various genres. Inquire at the front desk about the current book, “Sweet Salt Air,” by Barbara Delinsky.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 11: Little’s Art Time, children ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 11: Story time: Hello Kitty theme, children. Join the library to listen to this week’s story.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 12: Game Time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12: Cooking Club: International Edition, adults. Cooking club is going overseas. Enjoy some international dishes and learn how to make some.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 12: Let’s Talk: True Crime, adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join the library group to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 13: Mother Goose Club, children. Let your toddlers learn basic social skills with the help of Mother Goose and her fun interactive nursery rhymes.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 13: Lego Club, children.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 13: Painting Academy, teens/adults. The library invites patrons to attend for a night full of colors.

2 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 14: Pi Day Competition, public. You say you have a great pie recipe? Bring it to the library. It’s a Pi day bake off.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 14: Rocks Totally Rock!, public. Check out some super cool Earth-made rocks. Learn how they’re formed and where they come from.