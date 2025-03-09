Reddick library in Ottawa to host gourd birdhouse workshop

Make and decorate your own birdhouse using a dried gourd to provide shelter for nesting birds at an adult workshop Saturday, March 15, at Reddick Library in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

Make and decorate your own birdhouse using a dried gourd to provide shelter for nesting birds at an adult workshop Saturday, March 15, at Reddick Library in Ottawa.

Registration is required for this event. To register, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk.

The event will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 1010 Canal St.

6 p.m. Monday, March 10: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 11: Ready, Set, Read! (new time), ages 3 to 5 years. Join the library every Tuesday for a delightful gathering packed with stories, songs and an enjoyable craft activity. This week, the group will dive into treasure themed stories, songs and a craft to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Stay and play after.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 12: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages birth to 3 years. Join the group for green themed stories, songs and a craft to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Stay and play.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 12: All About Liquids, STEAM, kindergarten through second grade. In this Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics activity the library will explore density with a liquid layers experiment and create some magic milk art.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 12: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “Thérèse: A Portrait in Four Parts” by Francois Mauriac will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13: Bingo, adults. Have a blast at bingo with chances to win gift card prizes.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a friendly environment from knowledgeable people.