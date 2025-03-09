Milton Pope to host kindergarten registration on April 9

Kindergarten registration at Milton Pope School for the 2025-2026 school year will be held at the school from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 9. (Sanderson@shawmedia.com)

To enter kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. Parents must present the child’s official birth certificate from the county clerk’s office of the county in which the child was born and prove residency.

Anyone who has a child who will be of age and lives in the Milton Pope School District should call the school office, 815-357-8151, prior to April 1 and request a registration packet to bring on April 9.