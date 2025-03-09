Learn diabetes prevention and management skills at OSF St. Paul in Mendota

Learn diabetes prevention and management skills from professionals at the next Diabetes Support Group Meeting from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 13, in Conference Room C, OSF St. Paul, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

Learn diabetes prevention and management skills from University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman, MS Ed, CHES, and OSF HealthCare clinical dietitian Jennifer Scully, RD LDN CDCES, at the next Diabetes Support Group Meeting from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 13, in Conference Room C, OSF St. Paul, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota.

Meet with peers and share practical tips and advice with others who are living with diabetes.

This month’s theme is “recipe swaps for healthier cooking.”

There is a time adjustment to 9:30 to 11 a.m. for monthly meetings. Register at go.illinois.edu/diabetessupport or call 815-224-0894.

If you need reasonable accommodation to participate or need more information, contact Glassman at 815-224-0894.