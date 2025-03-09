March 08, 2025
NewsElection 2025SportsNewslettersShaw Local RadioeNewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Learn diabetes prevention and management skills at OSF St. Paul in Mendota

Meeting to focus on recipe swaps for healthier cooking

By Derek Barichello
OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

Learn diabetes prevention and management skills from professionals at the next Diabetes Support Group Meeting from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 13, in Conference Room C, OSF St. Paul, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

Learn diabetes prevention and management skills from University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman, MS Ed, CHES, and OSF HealthCare clinical dietitian Jennifer Scully, RD LDN CDCES, at the next Diabetes Support Group Meeting from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 13, in Conference Room C, OSF St. Paul, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota.

Meet with peers and share practical tips and advice with others who are living with diabetes.

This month’s theme is “recipe swaps for healthier cooking.”

There is a time adjustment to 9:30 to 11 a.m. for monthly meetings. Register at go.illinois.edu/diabetessupport or call 815-224-0894.

If you need reasonable accommodation to participate or need more information, contact Glassman at 815-224-0894.

Have a Question about this article?