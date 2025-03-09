La Salle County YANA to host gubernatorial candidate James Mendrick on March 13

The grassroots political group YANA (You Are Not Alone) is celebrating its four-year anniversary with an event at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica. (Shaw Local News Network)

The grassroots political group YANA (You Are Not Alone) is celebrating its four-year anniversary with an event at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

The keynote speaker will be DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, the first Republican to announce his candidacy for Illinois governor in the 2026 election. Mendrick’s visit provides attendees with an opportunity to hear directly from a gubernatorial candidate and discuss the future of Illinois.

The evening also will feature remarks from local candidates running in the April 1 Consolidated Election, as early voting is underway in La Salle County.

Founded in March 2021, YANA is a grassroots movement dedicated to fostering community, building friendships and encouraging civic engagement among independent, right-of-center and conservative individuals, the organization said in a news release. The group has grown across La Salle County and beyond, providing a platform for people to get involved in local and state elections, support like-minded candidates and learn how to make an impact in their communities, the organization said. To celebrate YANA’s milestone, attendees will enjoy cake and a 50/50 raffle will be held.

The La Salle County YANA chapter, led by Beth Findley Smith, meets monthly on the second Thursday at Jamie’s Outpost in Utica. Meetings feature guest speakers, discussions on political issues and opportunities to engage with the electoral process. YANA also plays a role in recruiting and supporting candidates for public office, from precinct committeemen to countywide positions.

This event is free and open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend. For more information about YANA and upcoming meetings, contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com.