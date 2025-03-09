La Salle County Democrats to host state Rep. Briel for annual dinner

The La Salle County Democrats are holding their annual dinner on Saturday, March 22, at the Knights of Columbus, 401 W. Main St., Ottawa. (Mark Busch)

State Rep. Murri Briel, D-Ottawa, will be the speaker.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person or $600 per table (eight people). Proceeds will benefit the La Salle County Democrats.

For tickets, call 773-575-2337; or mail La Salle County Democrats at PO Box 591, Ottawa, IL 61350; or use ActBlue at https://shorturl.at/he6kT

For information go to lasallecountydemocrats.org or call 773-575-2337.