The Granville Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 14, at the Sacred Heart Church Hall, 311 Hennepin St. (Photo provided by Jerry Masini)

The Granville Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 14, at the Sacred Heart Church Hall, 311 Hennepin St.

Dine-in and carryout options will be available.