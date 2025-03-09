Flags of Freedom in Princeton to celebrate 20-year anniversary with fundraiser event

The Flags of Freedom Committee posed for a group photo during its planning meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Members are (front, from left) Rodney Johnson, chairman: Terry Johnson, secretary; Terry Robison, JoAnn York, Tom Robison; (back from left) Hector Gomez, Cindy DeClue, Peggy Gomez, Brad Oeder, Roger York and Scott Underwood, co-chairman. (Photo provided by Terry Johnson)

Princeton City Council member Hector Gomez was on his way west on Interstate 80 when he and his wife stopped at the Princeton exit.

The Flags of Freedom display at the exit was an invitation for them to visit the community, he said.

In 2005, Gomez had returned from serving in Iraq and he and his wife were looking to move their family from Berwyn to a smaller community.

“The flags let us know right away that this is a patriotic place and somewhere where they appreciate veterans,” Gomez said. “We drove downtown and stopped at the parks, and found this was a place we can call home.”

Gomez’s experience is just one of many who have felt the positive impact of the giant flags that are turning 20 this year.

The Flags of Freedom display, which was completed in 2005, features four flagpoles at each corner of Exit 56, the intersection of Route 26 and the cross-country interstate.

The Flags of Freedom is a tribute to the men and women who have served, are currently serving and have served in the U.S. military.

To commemorate its two decades, the Flags of Freedom Committee will host its Star Spangled 20th Anniversary.

“They are a reminder of service,” said Rodney Johnson, chairman of the Flags of Freedom Committee.

Each flag weighs 100 pounds and measures 30 by 60 feet. The flag poles are 153 feet tall.

“We hear from so many people, especially truckers, who talk about how beautiful it is to see,” Johnson said. “The interstate goes from coast to coast, so it’s a sight for people traveling across the country, whether they’re going east or west, and it’s a good thing for Princeton to be known for.”

The flags are expensive, however, and require regular maintenance. Flags cost about $1,750 apiece. About 12 to 16 flags are needed each year, meaning about $30,000 is spent per year on flags.

The Flags of Freedom was co-founded by Jack Scott and Harry Burrows with the original committee established in 2004 to get the project off the ground. Former Princeton Police Chief Tom Root, who was a noncommissioned officer in the U.S. Army, co-chaired the first committee.

Scott was originally inspired by a display on Interstate 75 in Unadilla, Georgia. Those flags are no longer flying, however, making Princeton the only display of its kind in the continental U.S.

“This is a great group of volunteers that work together to achieve the maintenance,” Johnson said of Princeton’s effort.

The first committee raised enough money to buy the flags and the poles. This committee raised more than $320,000 by donations and fundraising events. The flags and poles were then purchased and professionally installed.

The flags were dedicated on Sept. 10, 2005, in a ceremony that was attended by more than 2,500 people including many officials and veterans.

“When these Flags of Freedom are finally raised and a breeze unfurls their red, white and blue, it will be a constant salute and recognition to the courage of those who have served and those who will serve,” said Dan Hollinsaid, father of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lincoln Hollinsaid, who gave his life during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Dan Hollinsaid said this in 2003.

The city of Princeton handled the responsibility of maintaining the flags and the poles from 2007 to 2016, but needed help maintaining and funding the flags for the memorial. No tax money is used on the memorial.

The nonprofit Flags of Freedom Committee was established in July 2016 to financially support the flags. The committee is responsible for raising the funds to ensure the flags will always fly.

Johnson said the committee has learned how to better maintain the flags, including lowering them or removing them in the event of inclement weather. It has allowed the flags to last longer, and avoid damage and any accidents.

Any donations to the fund can be made by going to flagsoffreedomi80.org.

Anniversary event to feature Amanda Mammana

Flags of Freedom’s Star Spangled 20th Anniversary event is scheduled for Saturday, April 5, at the Cider Mill at a Hundred Acres Orchard, 14180 1800 East St., Princeton.

Doors to the celebration open at 5 p.m. Food will be served at 6, followed by a live auction and Vegas Night activities from 7 to 10 p.m.

Cost is $50 a person. For tickets, purchase online or by calling Scott at 815-876-6588, Rod at 815-866-1534 or Brad 815-866-9349.

“It’s an exciting event,” Johnson said. “We will be celebrating 20 years of giant flags flying at the front door of the city of Princeton, with the majestic display of patriotism as the four flags welcome visitors, passengers along Interstate 80.”

Performer Amanda Mammana will be the special guest at the event. Mammana will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” and several other songs for guests.

In 2022, Mammana appeared on Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent,” making it to the semifinals. She touched the audience with her original “Back to Life,” a song of gratitude for the challenges that made her who she is today. Her debut album “Back to Life” is available. Her music is inspired by her faith in Jesus. At the age of 10, she developed a stutter, turning her from outgoing to quiet and reserved. During this time, she said she found music and became her solace. Her music includes encouraging messaging.

This fundraiser is crucial to raising money to maintain the flags.

“Our motto is, ‘keep the flags flying,’ Johnson said. ”Come out on April 5 and let’s achieve that goal."