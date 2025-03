A diesel-powered heater is being blamed for a Friday garage fire in Oglesby that caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.

A diesel-powered heater is being blamed for a Friday garage fire in Oglesby that caused an estimated $5,000 in damage.

Oglesby Fire Chief Ron Popurella said firefighters received a report of garage on fire at 4:27 p.m. Friday at 230 Portland Ave. The fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes.

Auto aid was dispatched from Peru, Utica and Tonica fire, who were on scene about 1 1/2 hours. There were no injuries.