The Bureau Valley High School Theatre will present “The Little Mermaid - The Musical,” from Friday, March 14, to Sunday, March 16.

Show times are 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Children younger than 5 are admitted for free. Additional donations may be given to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.