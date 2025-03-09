Auditions for ‘Legally Blonde’ at Stage 212 in La Salle set March 21-22

Director Kevin J. Alleman announced auditions for Stage 212’s Summer 2025 production, “Legally Blonde,” the stage musical based on the popular film.

Auditions will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 21, and at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 22, at the theater, 700 First St. in La Salle. Callbacks will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 23, at Lighted Way, 1445 Chartres St., La Salle.

Participants must be at least 14 years old (by July 11) to audition.​ Auditioners may sing up to 90 seconds of a contemporary musical theater song, but should avoid songs from the show and pop/rock songs. Songs must be memorized and auditioners must provide their own backing track. A speaker and aux cord will be provided. All auditioners will learn a simple dance combination. Appropriate dance attire and footwear are required. Open-toed shoes, crocs, socks or barefeet will not be allowed. All auditioners will be asked to read from the script. Audition sides are available on the Stage 212 website at stage212.org. Auditioners are encouraged to read all sides prior to auditions, but memorization is not required.

​​Callback materials will be sent via email to those the production team wishes to call back. There will be a second dance audition at callbacks starting at 10 a.m. All auditioners are invited to participate in the dance callback, but it is required for those who would like to be considered for a dancing role. Contact the director if you are interested but are unavailable for callbacks.

​All participants are required to fill out the online Google form, found on the Stage 212 website, prior to auditions.​​ Email Alleman with questions at kvj.alleman@gmail.com and use subject line, “Legally Blonde Question.” For more detailed information, visit the Stage 212 website. “Legally Blonde” will be presented July 11 to July 27.