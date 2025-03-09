9 Bureau Valley students take first, 5 second, 4 third in Lincoln Trail Conference art festival

Bureau Valley High School art students participated in the Lincoln Trail Conference Art Festival hosted at Monmouth College. Pictured are (front row, from left) Cole Walowski, Mikayla Radowich, Esther Kalapp, Gracie Phillips, and (back) Braelyn Sullivan, Rose Krider, Kimberlee Grobe, Chloe Bolin, Ashlyn Ledergerber, Ella Wilt and BVHS art teacher Laura Nichols. (Photo provided by Laura Nichols)

Students displayed work in colored pencil, ink, charcoal, sculpture, acrylic, oil pastel, mixed media and computer imaging. BVHS took home nine first place awards, five second place awards and four third place awards.

First place

Braelyn Sullivan, first place ink

Esther Kalapp, first place scratch art

Mikayla Radowich, first place oil pastel

Mikayla Radowich, first place acrylic

Gracie Phillips, first place chalk pastel

Ashlynn Ledergerber, first place ceramic sculpture

Rose Krider, first place ceramic functional

Kimberlee Grobe, first place Computer Graphics

Chloe Bolin, first place mixed media 3-D

Second place

Ella Wilt, second place colored pencil

Ella Wilt, second place Acrylic

Summer Hamilton, second place mixed media 2-d

Braelyn Sullivan, second place oil pastel

Kimberlee Grobe, second place computer graphics

Third place

Braelyn Sullivan, third place ink

Esther Kalapp, third place ceramics

Corbin Johnson, third place photography

Cole Walowski, third place computer graphics