9 Bureau Valley students take first, 5 second, 4 third in Lincoln Trail Conference art festival

Bureau Valley High School art students participated in the Lincoln Trail Conference Art Festival hosted at Monmouth College.
Students displayed work in colored pencil, ink, charcoal, sculpture, acrylic, oil pastel, mixed media and computer imaging. BVHS took home nine first place awards, five second place awards and four third place awards.
First place
Braelyn Sullivan, first place ink
Esther Kalapp, first place scratch art
Mikayla Radowich, first place oil pastel
Mikayla Radowich, first place acrylic
Gracie Phillips, first place chalk pastel
Ashlynn Ledergerber, first place ceramic sculpture
Rose Krider, first place ceramic functional
Kimberlee Grobe, first place Computer Graphics
Chloe Bolin, first place mixed media 3-D
Second place
Ella Wilt, second place colored pencil
Ella Wilt, second place Acrylic
Summer Hamilton, second place mixed media 2-d
Braelyn Sullivan, second place oil pastel
Kimberlee Grobe, second place computer graphics
Third place
Braelyn Sullivan, third place ink
Esther Kalapp, third place ceramics
Corbin Johnson, third place photography
Cole Walowski, third place computer graphics