The Spring Valley Fire Protection District will host its 13th annual smoker at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Spring Valley Boat Club. (Scott Anderson)

Tickets are $25 at the door or from a Spring Valley Fire Protection District member.

Family style chicken, beer, soda pop, games and entertainment will be available. Attendees will be eligible for a $250 prize and do not have to be present to win. There will be gun raffles sponsored by Mean Metal Guns.