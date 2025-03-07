Princeton Rotary Club hands out 10 $1,000 Love Our Community grants

(From left) Mark Pratt and Christine Pratt with Western Bureau County Food Pantry, Tracy Grimmer (Rotary Club grant committee chair) and Sky Abrassart and Daniel Elmore with Elmore Disaster Relief pose for a photo after receiving a Love Our Community grant program. (Photo provided by Tracy Wright)

A total of 10 local nonprofit organizations will each receive $1,000 from Rotary Club of Princeton through its Love Our Community grant program.

Love Our Community grant funds are generated through fundraisers and other activities. These recipients were selected from numerous applications that were submitted to Rotary. The funds for these grants area raised at Rotary’s annual auction.

The recipients for 2025 are: Western Bureau County Food Pantry, Elmore Disaster Relief Inc., Loads of Love Laundry Mission, Buddy Bags Inc., North Central Regional Betterment Coalition, Gateway Services, Barker Farm Outreach, Perfectly Flawed Foundation, Magi Baby Chest and Freedom House.

The goal is to award a total of $10,000 each year, funds permitting, to local nonprofits to show appreciation for the time and resources they put forth to serve the community. Love Our Community Grant applications for 2026 will be accepted beginning in November of 2025.

Each organization is invited to attend a Rotary Club meeting where they have the opportunity to share information about how the money will be used.

On Tuesday, representatives from Western Bureau County Food Pantry and Elmore Disaster Relief were present and received their checks.

The mission of Rotary is to model service above self, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its business, professional and community leaders’ fellowship.

Princeton Rotary Club has been a part of this community since 1920. To learn more, visit www.princetonrotaryclub.com.