Princeton, Rock Falls to play for sectional title

The path to the sectional championship game at Marengo was not an easy one for either Princeton or Rock Falls.

The Rockets got a buzzer-beater from Ryken Howard to slip past Winnebago 42-40 on Tuesday.

The Tigers had to rally from a 12-point deficit, fueled by a 17-0 run, to overturn Byron 46-42 in Wednesday’s semifinal.

The Tigers (21-12) and Rockets (24-8) will meet for the championship at 7 tonight at Marengo High School.

Princeton is riding a 12-game streak after standing 9-12. The Tigers own a 60-52 win over Rockets on Jan. 4 at Rock Falls.

Tonight’s winner will face the winner from the Chicago Christ the King Sectional in Monday’s Class 2A supersectional at Sterling High School. No. 2 Christ the King (24-9) meets No. 1 Montini Catholic (20-12) for the sectional title in Chicago.

Princeton will make its 13th sectional final appearance dating back to 1936, winning six of the first nine, but losing its last three. The Tigers last won a sectional championship in 2009 at Chillicothe, defeating Peoria Manual 71-65. The Tigers have also won sectional championships in 1954, 1955, 1992, 1994 and 2003.

Rock Falls has won nine sectional championships, its last in 2006 in Class AA.