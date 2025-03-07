Princeton Logan volleyball wins 7th grade Class 3A regional title: BCR Thursday roundup

Volleyball

Logan wins regional: Princeton Logan defeated SRC rival Peru Parkside 25-18, 25-15 to capture the Class 3A 7th grade regional championship at Peru on Thursday.

The Lions (16-2) will face Crest Hill Richland (18-3) at 6 p.m. Monday for the sectional championship at Morris Saratoga. Crest Hill Richland defeated Channahon 25-18, 25-27, 25-23 in its own regional.

PC wins regional: Putnam County defeated Wethersfield 25-17, 25-10 to capture the Class 2A 7th grade regional championship on its home court on Thursday.

The Pumas (18-5) will play host Peoria Christian (24-0) at 6:30 p.m. Monday for the sectional championship. Peoria Christian beat host Mossville 25-23, 25-12 for its regional title.

Girls track

At Sterling: Camryn Driscoll led Princeton in its first meet of the indoor season, winning the 400 (1:01.9) and 60-meter dash with a PHS indoor record of 8.17 seconds. She also placed second in the 200 (29.0).

Ashlynn Weber also turned a double by winning the long jump (14-10 1/2) and triple Jump (31-7 1/2) while Alexandra Waca won the 3200 (13:34.92).

Other runners-ups were Jocelyn Strouss in the 800 (2:43.19) and Natalie Meyer in the 3200 (14:47.22).