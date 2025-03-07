Princeton High School Scholastic Bowl finishes 5th at NAQT state tournament

The Princeton High School Scholastic Bowl (from left) Clayton Rokosz, Max Wilborn, Arianne Tirao and Tim Lewis competes in the NAQT state tournament. (Photo provided by Brody Anderson)

The Princeton High School Scholastic Bowl team finished fifth place in the NAQT State Tournament in the Small Schools Division, the first time PHS has appeared in this tournament.

Princeton defeated traditional powerhouses such as Winnebago, Eureka and St. Teresa.

Individually, senior Clayton Rokosz stood out among the state’s best, taking 10th place overall in individual scoring.

“This was our first time competing at this state tournament, and to place fifth is a great accomplishment,” Head Coach Brody Anderson said. “Having a student-athlete like Clayton finish in the top 10 is an incredible achievement for our program.”

The Scholastic Bowl season continues with the IHSA Regional Tournament, which will be Monday, March 10, at Princeton High School. The tournament will begin at 4:30 p.m., and matches will take place in the 2005 English Wing.